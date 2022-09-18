Suicide survivors share advocacy at mile-walk event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its third annual Out of the Darkness walk at Sibley Park.

The event raises money and awareness for mental health struggles and suicide prevention.

Local A.F.S.P leaders coordinated Saturday’s event in an effort to foster community for those affected by suicide in the area.

Attendees were able to wear a necklace with a color that represented their experience with suicide.

According to suicide loss survivor Melodee Hoffner, parents need to be fierce advocators for their mental health and their children’s.

“And it’s just a silent epidemic that many people don’t realize because part of it is it’s a difficult topic. It’s very complicated to talk about, it’s very complicated to treat, and there isn’t enough research around it,” attendee and suicide loss survivor Melodee Hoffner said.

According to local A.F.S.P organizer Brittinni Lockwood, over 270 people participated in Saturday’s walk, raising over $23,000 for suicide prevention in the area.

Families, friends, and advocates for suicide prevention were able to share their own stories and offer support for others.

“It might feel like you’re the only one out there that feels that way, or the only one that cares, and you’re so isolated. But I promise you, you’re not. There are many people out there who have struggled and have overcome those struggles. The reality is suicide is a liar, depression is a liar, and we can all overcome those thoughts and feelings,” mental health advocate and suicide attempt survivor Emma Benoit said.

Late Saturday afternoon, Benoit screened her documentary, “My Ascension,” at Mankato East High School, sponsored by Melodee and Todd Hoffner, as well as Greater Mankato United Way.

