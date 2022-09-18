Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Suicide survivors share advocacy at mile-walk event

Families, friends, and advocates for suicide prevention were able to share their own stories and offer support for others.
(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its third annual Out of the Darkness walk at Sibley Park.

The event raises money and awareness for mental health struggles and suicide prevention.

Local A.F.S.P leaders coordinated Saturday’s event in an effort to foster community for those affected by suicide in the area.

Attendees were able to wear a necklace with a color that represented their experience with suicide.

According to suicide loss survivor Melodee Hoffner, parents need to be fierce advocators for their mental health and their children’s.

“And it’s just a silent epidemic that many people don’t realize because part of it is it’s a difficult topic. It’s very complicated to talk about, it’s very complicated to treat, and there isn’t enough research around it,” attendee and suicide loss survivor Melodee Hoffner said.

According to local A.F.S.P organizer Brittinni Lockwood, over 270 people participated in Saturday’s walk, raising over $23,000 for suicide prevention in the area.

Families, friends, and advocates for suicide prevention were able to share their own stories and offer support for others.

“It might feel like you’re the only one out there that feels that way, or the only one that cares, and you’re so isolated. But I promise you, you’re not. There are many people out there who have struggled and have overcome those struggles. The reality is suicide is a liar, depression is a liar, and we can all overcome those thoughts and feelings,” mental health advocate and suicide attempt survivor Emma Benoit said.

Late Saturday afternoon, Benoit screened her documentary, “My Ascension,” at Mankato East High School, sponsored by Melodee and Todd Hoffner, as well as Greater Mankato United Way.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

Latest News

School Protectors
GAC falls in heartbreaker to UW-Stout
East girls win 1-0 in the second game.
Pack The Stands takes center stage at Caswell North Soccer Complex
Veterans and parents protect a Mankato elementary school from run-away gunman