Teen ejected, killed in crash on Highway 200

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Remer teen died Sunday afternoon during a crash along Highway 200 in Cass County, MN.

Authorities say the car the teen was driving struck a road approach before going up in the air. The vehicle then landed on its side and rolled.

The teen was not wearing his seat belt causing him to be ejected during the crash.

Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol is also believed to be a factor.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.