Above average temperatures to start week

If you’re a fan of summer, you might want to make the most out of the next few days before we welcome fall with big, open arms.

Tonight, showers have cleared out, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and calm winds. We’ll see a low temperature of 53 degrees.

We are under a dense fog advisory for tomorrow morning, meaning patchy fog is likely in many areas, especially before 9am, so use extra caution if you’re driving in the morning and encounter any thick fog. We can expect the fog to clear around 9am, leaving us with mostly sunny skies and a warm, above average high temperature of 80 degrees.

Rain will be in the region Monday, but we are expecting it to remain to our east. If you’ll be commuting near Rochester, or closer to the Wisconsin border, you may encounter some rain and thunderstorms, but the rest of us should remain dry.

Above average temperatures are expected to stick around until Wednesday, when a cold front drops our temperatures significantly. We will remain seasonal, with these temperatures in the 60s, until late week when we will drop an additional few degrees, dropping us below average.

Our next chance of showers looks to be Friday, along with the passing cold front. Timing and exact locations are still uncertain as of now.

