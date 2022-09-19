Your Photos
Atkins 6-year-old to be Kid Captain for Iowa Hawkeyes game

Anjali Sahu, 6, from Atkins, will be the Kid Captain for the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday when...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A six-year-old from Atkins will be the Kid Captain for the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday when they take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The University of Iowa Stead Family Hospital announced Anjali Sahu as this week’s Kid Captain.

The hospital said Anjali was diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome, but was later diagnosed with duodenal stenosis, which is characterized by a narrowing in the first part of the small intestine, obstructing the digestive tract, which prevents absorption of food.

Anjali had a procedure done at University of Iowa Stead Family Hospital as an infant, and she continues to receive specialty care at the hospital. See her full profile here.

EDITORS NOTE: A previous version of this story said the game was at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The game will be played at Rutgers.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

