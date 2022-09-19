Bud Grant: meeting Queen Elizabeth II was an ‘honor’

DULUTH, MN -- As the United Kingdom lays Queen Elizabeth II to rest, a legendary Minnesota football coach is calling his once-in-a-lifetime encounter with her an “honor.”

Former Vikings head coach Bud Grant shook hands with the Queen at a reception in Winnipeg in 1959.

Grant was coaching football there at the time while the Queen was touring Canada.

Family members tell us Grant even sat at the head table with her Majesty.

Grant says it was a huge honor and his wife even learned how to courtesy for the big event.

