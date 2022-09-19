Your Photos
Bud Grant: meeting Queen Elizabeth II was an ‘honor’

Bud Grant shakes hands with Queen Elizabeth II in 1959.
Bud Grant shakes hands with Queen Elizabeth II in 1959.(Family of Bud Grant)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN -- As the United Kingdom lays Queen Elizabeth II to rest, a legendary Minnesota football coach is calling his once-in-a-lifetime encounter with her an “honor.”

Former Vikings head coach Bud Grant shook hands with the Queen at a reception in Winnipeg in 1959.

Grant was coaching football there at the time while the Queen was touring Canada.

Family members tell us Grant even sat at the head table with her Majesty.

Grant says it was a huge honor and his wife even learned how to courtesy for the big event.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

