Hot, humid start to the week followed by end of the week cooldown

Above-average temperatures will be prominent with noticeable humidity through the start of this week before a cold front moves through cooling us down.

Today will start off on the cool and foggy side with a dense fog advisory in effect until 9 am. As fog starts to dissipate and clear up, mostly sunny skies will be prominent across the area through the afternoon hours. Temperatures today will hover in the upper-70s with minor humidity mixed in. Due to the minor humidity and warm air, a few isolated thunderstorms are possible this evening across portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa between 5 pm and 8 pm this evening. These thunderstorm chances will be very isolated/localized, meaning not everyone in the area will see an isolated shower/thunderstorm. Rain totals will remain light should they pop up in the area. Tonight will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be the hottest and most humid day of the week with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will hover around the 90-degree mark with very sticky/humid conditions as dew points will be hovering in the upper-60s and low-70s. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is when we will start to feel that cooler weather through the day. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny throughout the day as temperatures hover in the mid-60s by the afternoon hours with no humidity expected. Wednesday night will continue to teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be partly cloudy as temperatures hover in the low-60s through the afternoon hours with no humidity expected once again. Thursday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-40s by Friday morning. We could see a few isolated to scattered showers move into the area through the overnight hours into Friday morning as well.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. Temperatures Friday afternoon will hover in the low-60s with a breeze mixed in. Winds will range between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. The scattered showers will start to slowly clear out through the evening hours, leaving behind dry conditions overnight as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Saturday morning.

This weekend will be slightly warmer as temperatures will hover in the upper-60s both Saturday and Sunday. Conditions will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a breeze anywhere between 10 and 20 mph with gusts between 20 and 30 mph throughout the weekend.

The start of next week will be quiet and mild with mostly sunny skies, light winds up to 10 mph and temperatures hovering in the mid to upper-60s.

