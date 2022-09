ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - A man from Guatemala died Sunday morning after being hit by a car in Sibley County.

62-year old Higinio Pabalo was crossing Highway 5 when he was hit by a car going westbound on the highway.

The driver of the car, a 30-year old woman from Mankato, was not injured and alcohol was not involved in the collision.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.