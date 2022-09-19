Minnesota joins six states in the launch of Midwest Hydrogen Coalition

MINNESOTA, USA — Governor Tim Walz announced on Monday that Minnesota would be joining six other states in the launch of the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition (M-H2 Coalition).

The clean energy coalition includes Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio, together working to accelerate the development of clean hydrogen, including manufacturing, production and distribution.

“The development of clean hydrogen markets will create jobs and strengthen industries across our state,” said Governor Walz, in a press release. “I am proud to join a coalition that will work to expand the clean energy economy and reduce climate impacts on future generations across Minnesota and the U.S.”

The coalition’s goals in developing clean hydrogen include, creating more well-paying jobs in the industry, reducing overall long-term costs for consumers and businesses, reducing carbon emissions and promoting energy independence.

“The Midwest Hydrogen Coalition brings opportunities for Minnesota to collaborate with multiple states to draw more investment and develop more innovations,” said Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold. “Clean hydrogen gives us another great opportunity to transition to a clean energy economy.”

The U.S Department of Energy was given $8 billion in federal funding by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to put towards regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs such as M-H2 Coalition. The Jobs Act, recently signed in to law by President Joe Biden, provides a tax credit for clean hydrogen production to make them competitive with fossil fuels.

