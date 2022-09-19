Minnesota man charged with threatening U.S. senator

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill a U.S. senator.

Brendon Daugherty is being held in the Sherburne County Jail on charges of threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat.

He’s due in court Tuesday.

It was not clear if he has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf. Court records do not identify the senator to whom the threat was made, other than to say he or she is not from Minnesota.

According to the indictment, Daugherty left two threatening voicemail messages at the senator’s field office in June.

Field office staff contacted U.S. Capitol Police.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.