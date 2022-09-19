MSU-Mankato celebrates Homecoming week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato will be louder and livelier as students celebrate their school spirit with Homecoming week.

The week-long event kicks off with live music and a meet and greet with Homecoming royalty at the Centennial Student Union from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Other free events during the week include a food-eating contest on Wednesday and Homecoming coronation on Thursday.

The annual Homecoming bonfire and fireworks will begin at 8:20 p.m. on Friday with this year’s Homecoming concert performer being rapper B.o.B.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.