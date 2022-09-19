Your Photos
North Mankato announces new public engagement sessions

FILE - The City of North Mankato announced new public engagement sessions that are meant to gain public input on new ideas for the town.(KEYC Photo/Bernadette Heier)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato announced new public engagement sessions.

They’re meant to gain public input on new ideas for the town.

City staff will host two in-person sessions this fall -- and prompt discussion about what makes residents feel connected in North Mankato.

They’ll also present ideas for current opportunities and future projects.

The first session is scheduled next Wednesday-- and another on Oct. 19.

Anyone can attend by by signing up and registering online at or by calling 507-625-4141.

For those residents interested in providing input but aren’t able to make it to either session, there will also be a survey open online from 12 a.m.-4 p.m. on the day of each session.

Ideas that are electronically submitted will be included in that evening session’s discussions.

