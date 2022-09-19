From summer to fall... Big changes this week

We have some big, BIG changes coming our way this week as our weather (and the calendar) abruptly transitions from summer to fall. We will start with summer-like heat and humidity that will last through Tuesday. After that, a cold front will bring much cooler, fall-like weather that will take us through the rest of the week. By Thursday and Friday, high temps will only reach the low 60s, which is great timing because fall officially starts at 8:03pm on Thursday. We have a fairly decent chance of rain on Friday, then we will dry out and temperatures will bounce back into the upper 60s to low 70s for the upcoming weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with more patchy fog possible by morning. Lows will drop into the mid 60s.

On Tuesday we will be thrown back into the depths of summer. It will be sunny, warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some places, especially south and west, could climb into the low 90s on Tuesday afternoon.

A cold front will blast across the region Tuesday night, bringing dramatic changes for the rest of the week. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs only reaching the upper 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and even colder with highs in the low to mid 60s. Morning temperatures will drop into the mid 40s on Thursday and Friday morning. A few places across central and northern Minnesota could get a little frost.

Our best and only chance of rain this week will come on Friday. It’s a little early to get specific, but as of now we’re looking at the possibility of a quarter inch or more of rain across much of the region. Friday will be cool with highs, once again, only climbing into the low to mid 60s.

Rain should end Friday night and that will leave us with a pretty nice weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with high temps in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

