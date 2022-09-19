Your Photos
Suspect in Friday’s shooting faces charges for 2nd degree assault

Bashir Mohamed, 30, the man suspected in Friday's shooting in Mankato is facing charges for second-degree assault.
Bashir Mohamed, 30, the man suspected in Friday’s shooting in Mankato is facing charges for second-degree assault.(Mankato Public Safety)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A man suspected in Friday’s shooting in Mankato is facing charges for second degree assault.

Saturday evening, Mankato Public Safety arrested Bashir Mohamed, 30, at the Hilltop Area in Mankato, during a traffic stop.

He’s suspected of shooting another individual inside Mankato Towers Apartments.

Mohamed is accused of shooting a man he knew in Mankato Towers Apartments.

Police say the victim was shot in the hip and taken to the hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury.

The shooting resulted in a shelter-in-place alert for the surrounding neighborhood -- with police actively searching for Mohamed -- who was considered armed and dangerous.

