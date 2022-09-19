Your Photos
Winona State snaps UMD soccer’s win streak

3-1 , WSU
By Alexis Bass
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - On Sunday afternoon it was time for the UMD Women’s soccer team to take center stage at Malosky Stadium on their Military Appreciation night. The Lady Bulldogs welcomed the Winona State Warriors who put a stop to their 3-game winning streak in NSIC play.

In the 13th minute, the Warriors would strike first to take the early 1-0 lead, but would quickly add another after a deflection off of a Bulldog into their own goal just a minute later.

Before the half, UMD’s Hannah Caldwell found the back of the net to make it a one-goal game.

After the bell, Winona’s third and final goal belonged to senior Riley Harmon, for her second of the day.

Winona State beats UMD, 3-1 at home as the Bulldogs move to 2-1-1 in conference.

