Winona State snaps UMD soccer’s win streak

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - On Sunday afternoon it was time for the UMD Women’s soccer team to take center stage at Malosky Stadium on their Military Appreciation night. The Lady Bulldogs welcomed the Winona State Warriors who put a stop to their 3-game winning streak in NSIC play.

In the 13th minute, the Warriors would strike first to take the early 1-0 lead, but would quickly add another after a deflection off of a Bulldog into their own goal just a minute later.

Before the half, UMD’s Hannah Caldwell found the back of the net to make it a one-goal game.

After the bell, Winona’s third and final goal belonged to senior Riley Harmon, for her second of the day.

Winona State beats UMD, 3-1 at home as the Bulldogs move to 2-1-1 in conference.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.