Albert Lea shooter convicted

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A jury in Freeborn county convicted the Albert Lea man of three counts of attempted murder in the first degree following a November 2020 standoff with police.

Devin Weiland fired more than 80 rounds during the eight-hour standoff at the Shady Oaks Apartments in Albert Lea, injuring an Albert Lea Police officer and a neighbor in the building.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office, prosecuted the case on referral from Freeborn County.

Ellison’s office says the jury deliberated for two-and-a-half hours before convicting Weiland of attempted murder and three other assaults charges.

His sentencing is set for December 19 in Freeborn County.

