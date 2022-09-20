Your Photos
Albert Lea shooter convicted

A jury in Freeborn county has convicted an Albert Lea man, Devin Weiland, of three counts of...
A jury in Freeborn county has convicted an Albert Lea man, Devin Weiland, of three counts of attempted murder in the first degree following a November 2020 standoff with police.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A jury in Freeborn county convicted the Albert Lea man of three counts of attempted murder in the first degree following a November 2020 standoff with police.

Devin Weiland fired more than 80 rounds during the eight-hour standoff at the Shady Oaks Apartments in Albert Lea, injuring an Albert Lea Police officer and a neighbor in the building.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office, prosecuted the case on referral from Freeborn County.

Ellison’s office says the jury deliberated for two-and-a-half hours before convicting Weiland of attempted murder and three other assaults charges.

His sentencing is set for December 19 in Freeborn County.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

