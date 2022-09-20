Your Photos
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state

This morning, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl pills...
This morning, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl pills seized in Mankato were the first found in the state.(Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -This morning, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl pills seized in Mankato were the first found in the state.

The pills were discovered in Mankato Towers Apartments Friday while police were executing a search warrant at the residence of Bashir Mohamed.

Mohamed’s accused of shooting someone he knew at the complex earlier that morning.

Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says the multi-colored pills contain fentanyl.

Officials warn the colorful pills may pose a greater danger to younger people with their candy-like appearance.

“There is no pill that is safe unless it’s given to you by a pharmacist after a prescription by a doctor,” said Lt. Jeff Wesal of the MRVDTF. “These pills are extremely dangerous, no matter what color they are, and they can easily kill several people with just one pill.”

They have an “m” on one side and “30″ on the other.

Anyone with information on ‘Rainbow’ fentynal in the area is encouraged to contact police.

The pills were sent to the BCA for testing, which said they were the first ones ever found in Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

