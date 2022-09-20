Biden Administration releases state-by-state student debt details

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Biden Administration released data on Tuesday detailing how many people would be affected by the new student loan debt plan.

The information was detailed in a Zoom meeting, where members of the Biden Administration explained the impact of the plan. Speakers in the meeting reviewed where people can register for loan forgiveness, as well as the impact the plan would have in their specific states, and on narrowing the country’s racial wealth gap.

In the plan, the administration plans to grant $10,000 of student loan forgiveness to all working and middle-class Americans, as well as $20,000 to students who received the need-based Pell Grant.

It’s estimated the plan will affect more than 40 million Americans, with nearly 20 million having their debt completely wiped out.

Speakers in the meeting detailed how current and former students can verify their eligibility to receive debt relief.

“I urge all of our borrowers to go to studentaid.gov/debtrelief and sign up for notifications,” said Ayanna Pressley, a Congresswoman in Massachusetts’ 7th District. “In early October, I need you to submit a simple form to affirm your eligibility, and I want you to do that as soon as possible so you can benefit from this cancellation before the end of the year.”

Another massive part of the plan is to help narrow the country’s racial wealth gap by focusing on those who need the relief most. More than 70% of Black undergraduate students who took out loans reportedly are Pell Grant recipients, as well as 65% of Latino students.

“By canceling $20,000 in student debt for our Pell recipients, we really start to get at the racial justice component of this crisis,” said Pressley. “Our Black and Brown students have to borrow at much higher rates because of policies in this country that have historically denied our families the chance to build generational wealth. So this historic action will set those borrowers on a pathway to generational wealth.”

Additionally, households in the top 5 percent of earnings will not receive any relief, while officials say nearly 90% of the relief will go to households making less than $75K per year.

In Minnesota and Iowa, over 1.1 million Americans are estimated to be eligible for debt relief, with about 665,000 of those being Pell Grant recipients.

State or Jurisdiction Estimated Number of Borrows Eligible for Student Debt Relief (rounded to the nearest hundred) Estimated Number of Pell Borrowers Eligible for Student Debt Relief (rounded to the nearest hundred) Alaska 60,500 37,300 Alabama 588,000 404,900 Arkansas 365,600 269,000 American Samoa 2,000 1,500 Arizona 810,800 554,900 California 3,549,300 2,340,600 Colorado 698,100 419,000 Connecticut 454,200 238,200 Washington D.C. 105,600 60,300 Delaware 116,900 68,000 Florida 2,427,600 1,716,300 Georgia 1,506,100 1,039,100 Guam 6,900 4,500 Hawaii 111,500 65,700 Iowa 408,700 248,900 Idaho 201,400 144,900 Illinois 1,486,600 863,600 Indiana 856,400 555,500 Kansas 360,900 225,500 Kentucky 563,300 394,000 Louisiana 608,100 435,200 Massachusetts 813,000 401,200 Maryland 747,100 419,400 Maine 175,000 105,300 Michigan 1,316,000 849,300 Minnesota 729,700 416,300 Missouri 777,300 502,200 Northern Mariana Islands 1,400 1,000 Mississippi 417,200 316,400 Montana 120,400 78,600 North Carolina 1,190,500 785,500 North Dakota 82,000 49,600 Nebraska 232,100 49,600 New Hampshire 175,100 85,300 New Jersey 1,082,900 590,300 New Mexico 215,900 159,000 Nevada 315,800 216,900 New York 2,258,800 1,320,100 Ohio 1,677,800 1,085,700 Oklahoma 454,300 321,600 Oregon 499,000 332,100 Pennsylvania 1,717,300 988,800 Puerto Rico 275,500 241,900 Rhode Island 133,900 75,300 South Carolina 681,100 458,400 South Dakota 109,100 65,100 Tennessee 795,300 542,000 Texas 3,323,200 2,306,700 Utah 282,700 206,300 Virginia 965,100 566,500 Virgin Islands 7,800 4,700 Vermont 72,200 37,100 Washington 697,600 423,800 Wisconsin 685,100 412,700 West Virginia 213,100 145,000 Wyoming 49,600 31,400 Other* (Borrowers who are in outlying territories, military zones, or currently outside of the United States) 10,900 7,400

