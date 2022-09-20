Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Biden Administration releases state-by-state student debt details

FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.
FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.(Business Wire/AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Biden Administration released data on Tuesday detailing how many people would be affected by the new student loan debt plan.

The information was detailed in a Zoom meeting, where members of the Biden Administration explained the impact of the plan. Speakers in the meeting reviewed where people can register for loan forgiveness, as well as the impact the plan would have in their specific states, and on narrowing the country’s racial wealth gap.

In the plan, the administration plans to grant $10,000 of student loan forgiveness to all working and middle-class Americans, as well as $20,000 to students who received the need-based Pell Grant.

It’s estimated the plan will affect more than 40 million Americans, with nearly 20 million having their debt completely wiped out.

Speakers in the meeting detailed how current and former students can verify their eligibility to receive debt relief.

“I urge all of our borrowers to go to studentaid.gov/debtrelief and sign up for notifications,” said Ayanna Pressley, a Congresswoman in Massachusetts’ 7th District. “In early October, I need you to submit a simple form to affirm your eligibility, and I want you to do that as soon as possible so you can benefit from this cancellation before the end of the year.”

Another massive part of the plan is to help narrow the country’s racial wealth gap by focusing on those who need the relief most. More than 70% of Black undergraduate students who took out loans reportedly are Pell Grant recipients, as well as 65% of Latino students.

“By canceling $20,000 in student debt for our Pell recipients, we really start to get at the racial justice component of this crisis,” said Pressley. “Our Black and Brown students have to borrow at much higher rates because of policies in this country that have historically denied our families the chance to build generational wealth. So this historic action will set those borrowers on a pathway to generational wealth.”

Additionally, households in the top 5 percent of earnings will not receive any relief, while officials say nearly 90% of the relief will go to households making less than $75K per year.

In Minnesota and Iowa, over 1.1 million Americans are estimated to be eligible for debt relief, with about 665,000 of those being Pell Grant recipients.

State or JurisdictionEstimated Number of Borrows Eligible for Student Debt Relief (rounded to the nearest hundred)Estimated Number of Pell Borrowers Eligible for Student Debt Relief (rounded to the nearest hundred)
Alaska60,50037,300
Alabama588,000404,900
Arkansas365,600269,000
American Samoa2,0001,500
Arizona810,800554,900
California3,549,3002,340,600
Colorado698,100419,000
Connecticut454,200238,200
Washington D.C.105,60060,300
Delaware116,90068,000
Florida2,427,6001,716,300
Georgia1,506,1001,039,100
Guam6,9004,500
Hawaii111,50065,700
Iowa408,700248,900
Idaho201,400144,900
Illinois1,486,600863,600
Indiana856,400555,500
Kansas360,900225,500
Kentucky563,300394,000
Louisiana608,100435,200
Massachusetts813,000401,200
Maryland747,100419,400
Maine175,000105,300
Michigan1,316,000849,300
Minnesota729,700416,300
Missouri777,300502,200
Northern Mariana Islands1,4001,000
Mississippi417,200316,400
Montana120,40078,600
North Carolina1,190,500785,500
North Dakota82,00049,600
Nebraska232,10049,600
New Hampshire175,10085,300
New Jersey1,082,900590,300
New Mexico215,900159,000
Nevada315,800216,900
New York2,258,8001,320,100
Ohio1,677,8001,085,700
Oklahoma454,300321,600
Oregon499,000332,100
Pennsylvania1,717,300988,800
Puerto Rico275,500241,900
Rhode Island133,90075,300
South Carolina681,100458,400
South Dakota109,10065,100
Tennessee795,300542,000
Texas3,323,2002,306,700
Utah282,700206,300
Virginia965,100566,500
Virgin Islands7,8004,700
Vermont72,20037,100
Washington697,600423,800
Wisconsin685,100412,700
West Virginia213,100145,000
Wyoming49,60031,400
Other* (Borrowers who are in outlying territories, military zones, or currently outside of the United States)10,9007,400

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

Latest News

Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
FILE - Police in North Mankato are notifying the public of a new scam that is going around.
SCAM ALERT: North Mankato police warn of scammers pretending to be officers
WWII veteran, Cotton Harold Henderson
Iowa WWII veteran receives heroes welcome in Washington, D.C.