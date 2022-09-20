Your Photos
BIG CHANGES: Cooler, fall-like weather on the way

From 80s & 90s on Tuesday to highs in the 50s & 60s through the rest of the week
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
I really hope you’ve been able to find time to enjoy this warm, summery day, because this could be our last 80 to 90 degree day of the year. A cold front is barreling its way across the region as we speak, and it’s packing a punch that will bring dramatic changes to our weather. I’m not kidding when I say dramatic. By Friday, high temps will be in the upper 50s. We will rebound a bit for the weekend. There’s only one chance of rain on the 10 Day Forecast and that will be Friday. As of now, it looks as though rainfall amounts will be around or less than a quarter inch.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny, hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The heat index could get close to 100 degrees in some places. The cold front will move through this evening and temperatures and humidity will gradually drop through the night. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

The rest of the week will feel a lot more like fall. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Thursday will be sunny with high temperatures in the low 60s. That’s just in time for fall, which officially begins at 8:03 pm Thursday.

A low pressure system will move into the plains on Friday, bringing clouds and rain. Our latest data puts rainfall amounts at around a quarter inch or less, with rain ending on Friday night. The clouds and rain will hold temperatures back a bit, too. Friday’s high temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 50s. The last time we had a high in the 50s was May 26.

The upcoming weekend will be very nice and fall-like. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cooler with high temps in the low to mid 60s. Our long range forecast models suggest that the dry trend will continue through most of next week, with highs gradually warming back into the 70s by mid to late next week.

