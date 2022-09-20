City of Storm Lake, IA lifts water restrictions

STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) - City officials in Storm Lake, Iowa, have announced the mandatory water conservation measures put in place in July have been lifted.

According to a news release issued by city officials, the measure was lifted during the Monday, Sept. 19 council meeting.

The emergency restrictions began July 1 as water use spiked during the hot, dry summer months. The situation was further complicated as supply chain issues slowed repairs to a major city well.

The release stated the city’s well has been returned to service, and daily water demand has fallen to a reasonable level allowing water levels in the water towers to remain stable.

