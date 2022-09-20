Your Photos
City of Storm Lake, IA lifts water restrictions

The City of Storm Lake has lifted the water restrictions that have been in place since July 1.
The City of Storm Lake has lifted the water restrictions that have been in place since July 1.(Pixabay/MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) - City officials in Storm Lake, Iowa, have announced the mandatory water conservation measures put in place in July have been lifted.

According to a news release issued by city officials, the measure was lifted during the Monday, Sept. 19 council meeting.

The emergency restrictions began July 1 as water use spiked during the hot, dry summer months. The situation was further complicated as supply chain issues slowed repairs to a major city well.

The release stated the city’s well has been returned to service, and daily water demand has fallen to a reasonable level allowing water levels in the water towers to remain stable.

