Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Feds: Minnesota food scheme stole $250M; 47 people charged

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Federal authorities have charged 47 people in what they say was a massive scheme to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and defraud the government of $250 million.

Documents made public Tuesday charge the defendants with counts including conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and bribery.

Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to thousands of low-income children across Minnesota, then sought reimbursement through a federal program.

But prosecutors say few meals were actually served, and the defendants used the money to buy luxury cars, property and jewelry.

This year, the U.S. Justice Department has made prosecuting pandemic-related fraud a priority and has stepped up enforcement actions.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

Latest News

inflation costs
Inflation could cost your family an extra $11,500 this year
Mankato West High School is on a soft lockdown following a medical emergency Tuesday.
Soft lockdown lifted at Mankato West High School following medical emergency
Supply chain: Ford says it can't finish up to 45,000 of its vehicles because it doesn't have...
Supply chain issues: Nearly 45,000 vehicles on hold due to missing parts, Ford says
Joseph Butler
Duluth man charged after injuring Speedway employee during fight turned shooting
47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Minnesota Feeding Our Future employees charged in alleged $250M pandemic fraud scheme