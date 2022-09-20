Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies

Authorities respond to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas on Monday...
Authorities respond to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas on Monday night.(Source: KVII/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Texas before he was wounded by sheriff’s deputies, authorities said.

Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a man opened fire on Potter County deputies working off-duty at the fair in Amarillo, Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas said.

Thomas said the “male suspect opened fire on the deputies, striking a deputy and an off-duty firefighter, also working at the fair, and a bystander.” Deputies returned fire, wounding the suspect.

The deputy, firefighter and bystander were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. The gunman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening.

Thomas did not identify any of the victims or the suspect. He did not offer a motive for the shooting, which is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

Amarillo is about 365 miles (587 kilometers) northwest of Dallas.

Authorities say a gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Texas, before he was shot and wounded by sheriff’s

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

Latest News

Daryl Robert Harrison was accused of scamming 14 people out of more than $800,000 by pretending...
Man who claimed to be African prince convicted of fraud
FILE: U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will issue a warning to world leaders in remarks...
UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in ‘great peril’
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump legal team balks at judge’s declassification questions
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
GRAPHIC: 4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causing power outages.
Fiona brings hurricane winds to Turks and Caicos Islands