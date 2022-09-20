Your Photos
Heart transplant recipient highlights STEM careers

Mackenzie Tannhauswer
Mackenzie Tannhauswer(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Minnesota woman who received a heart transplant is using her experience to highlight the importance of women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers.

United States Census data shows that 27% of women hold jobs in science, technology, engineering or math.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the country will need 1 million more STEM workers by 2030.

Mackenzie Tannhauswer is a biomedical engineer for Abbott Labs in Minneapolis. She suffered from a heart condition and received a heart transplant 11 years ago.

She said the experience inspired her to pursue a career in STEM, and she wants to inspire other young people, especially girls, to also consider a career in the field.

“I encourage people to speak up and find those mentors,” she said. “That’s what helped me become confident in this career path. With younger people. I encourage them to ask questions and learn about all of things in your everyday life that a STEM career might impact.”

Tannhauswer also said she’s grateful for the donor of her heart and wants to encourage people to become organ donors.

World Heart Day is Sept. 29.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

