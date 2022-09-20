A look at local efforts during National Recycling Awareness Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here’s a good reminder before you toss your plastic bottle or can in with the rest of your trash...

This week is National Recycling Awareness Week, the perfect opportunity for people all over the world to come together and support the noble cause of recycling.

And actually, here in Minnesota we’re pretty good at it. According to Environment Minnesota, our statewide recycling rate of 43.6% eclipses the 2015 national average of 34.7%. State officials attribute part of the success to creating some specific statewide goals. By 2030, Minnesota plans to achieve a 75% recycling rate for counties in the Twin Cities Metro area and a 35% rate in Greater Minnesota by 2030.

An idea that has been growing across the country, a refillery and one local boutique has brought the idea to New Ulm. Gallery 512.

Another group hoping to spread recycling awareness, Mankato Zero Waste.

