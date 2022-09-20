Mankato West High School on soft lockdown due to medical situation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Students at Mankato West High School are on a soft lockdown due to a medical situation at a nearby school parking lot.

In a notification to parents, the school says that classes are continuing as normal within the building but students will stay at the school until given the all clear by public safety.

According to the email, the medical situation happened at the parking lot near the baseball field, just south of the school building along Pleasant Street.

In an email to parents, district superintendent Paul Peterson says school officials do not believe there are an safety concerns to students and staff at West.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED.

