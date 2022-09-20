Minnesota State ranked 3rd in USCHO Poll

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s almost time for Minnesota State hockey and a bit of a surprise on this week’s USCHO Poll, as the Mavericks come in third despite finishing as the national runner-up a year ago.

Denver came in at number one, and it’s Minnesota, not Minnesota State, at the two spot. The Mavericks came in at number three, followed by North Dakota and Minnesota Duluth to round out the top five.

Get your popcorn ready for Oct. 7-8, as that’s when Minnesota State takes on the Gophers to open up regular season play.

Speaking of preseason polls, MSU is picked to win the CCHA, while Brendan Furry is the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year.

Furry had 44 points last season for the Mavericks including a whopping 31 assists.

