Nicollet County Services Building tp reopen in North Mankato

Nicollet County hosted an open house Monday to showcase its newly renovated North Mankato office.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County hosted an open house Monday to showcase its newly renovated North Mankato office.

The office closed back in March to undergo repairs and renovations, and the office will officially reopen Tuesday.

Improvements include updated security features, public meeting areas, and upgraded supervised visitation and probation offices.

County officials say that they are excited to reopen their North Mankato facility, as residents needed to travel to St. Peter while renovations were ongoing.

“People are very excited about how comfortable this space is, how much the lighting has improved, as well as some of the privacy. And again that supervised visitation space that everybody is very excited about,” Cassandra Sassenberg said.

