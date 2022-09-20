Your Photos
One killed in car crash causing backup on Highway 52

Accident closes Highway 52
Accident closes Highway 52(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEAR HADER, Minn. (KTTC) – A woman was killed in a car crash Monday which caused traffic on Highway 52 to be backed up for hours.

According to Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), it happened at 5: 12 p.m. on Highway 52 near milepost 85 in Goodhue County.

Car crash near Hader
Car crash near Hader(511)

A Ford Ecosport was southbound on Highway 52 and crossed into the northbound lane where it was struck by a Semi truck.

The driver of the Ford, a 49-year-old woman from Minneapolis, was killed in the crash. More details will be released at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The 61-year-old driver of the Semi truck was not injured.

Road conditions at the time of the crash were dry.

Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Zumbrota Police Department, and Wanamingo Fire also responded to the scene.

