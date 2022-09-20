‘Rainbow’ fentanyl pills recovered in Mankato bust

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Brightly colored fentanyl pills have been found in Mankato, and here’s how authorities say it was discovered.

Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force Agents assisted Mankato Public Safety with Friday’s shooting incident that triggered a shelter-in-place order.

During the execution of a search warrant at one of the involved addresses, agents report finding multicolored pills.

After a field test, agents found them to contain fentanyl. They are known as “Rainbow Fentanyl.”

According to Lt. Jeff Wersal, this is the first time agents have encountered the multicolored pills, all the fentanyl pills seized so far in this area have been blue.

The concern is who these pills appear to be targeting.

“Now I think they are making them multicolored just for that reason for people to not think they are dangerous and targeted towards younger people,” Wersal said. “Definitely need to talk to your kids about this and make sure they don’t take anything a friend or another student gives them the only prescription they should be taken is if a doctor or pharmacist has given them.”

Officers also seized powder and blocks that look like sidewalk chalk, all making fentanyl look harmless. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 10 to 15 grains of salt is considered a lethal dose.

