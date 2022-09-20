Your Photos
SCAM ALERT: North Mankato police warn of scammers pretending to be officers

FILE - Police in North Mankato are notifying the public of a new scam that is going around.
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in North Mankato are notifying the public of a new scam that is going around.

Police say they are investigating a scam complaint in which a resident received a telephone call from someone who claimed to be a lieutenant with the North Mankato Police Department.

The caller reportedly claimed to be Lt. Shawn Morgan, who is an actual lieutenant with the department, and advised the person to call back for “an urgent legal matter.”

The recipient of the call suspected it was a scam and notified the North Mankato Police Department, who confirmed that Morgan was not trying to contact them.

“Scammers can be very convincing. In this case, the phone numbers used were ‘spoofed’ and appeared to be coming from the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office and a voicemail recording was set up claiming to be the North Mankato Police,” North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson said in a statement. “If you ever receive a phone call from someone claiming to be a law enforcement entity, and through the course of conversation tells you that you are in trouble and then demands money, gift cards, or some other type of monetary instrument, it is a scam. Scammers will use the threat of legal trouble to coerce victims.”

Residents are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency if they think they are the victim of a scam.

