Sen. Grassley of Iowa supports research of biochard

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWQC) -U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has joined other lawmakers in supporting a bill to study the effectiveness of biochar. What is biochar? It’s carbon-rich material produced from biomass. A bi-partisan bill known as the Biochar Research Network Act seeks to test the impact of biochar on various soil types and climates to learn more about its benefit to farmers and the environment.

“Biochar possesses the unique ability to improve the quality of soil while also sequestering carbon. With additional research, biochar could provide farmers with a low-cost solution for boosting their yields by keeping soil fertile for a longer period of time,” said Grassley. The senator visited a plant in Redfield, Iowa that manufactures biochar.

A similar bill has been introduced in the U.S. House.

