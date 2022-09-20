Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Sen. Grassley of Iowa supports research of biochard

(KMVT-NEWS)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWQC) -U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has joined other lawmakers in supporting a bill to study the effectiveness of biochar. What is biochar? It’s carbon-rich material produced from biomass. A bi-partisan bill known as the Biochar Research Network Act seeks to test the impact of biochar on various soil types and climates to learn more about its benefit to farmers and the environment.

“Biochar possesses the unique ability to improve the quality of soil while also sequestering carbon. With additional research, biochar could provide farmers with a low-cost solution for boosting their yields by keeping soil fertile for a longer period of time,” said Grassley. The senator visited a plant in Redfield, Iowa that manufactures biochar.

A similar bill has been introduced in the U.S. House.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

Latest News

FILE - Police in North Mankato are notifying the public of a new scam that is going around.
SCAM ALERT: North Mankato police warn of scammers pretending to be officers
WWII veteran, Cotton Harold Henderson
Iowa WWII veteran receives heroes welcome in Washington, D.C.
Iowa WWII veteran receives heroes welcome in Washington, D.C.
FILE — This April 18, 2020, file photo, shows the JBS USA Pork Plant in Worthington, Minn.
JBS to pay $20 million in pork price-fixing settlement
Accident closes Highway 52
One killed in car crash causing backup on Highway 52