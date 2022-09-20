Summer returns for the day ahead of a cooldown, rain chances

Highs in the 90s with high humidity will make it feel like summer today before temperatures dip into the 60s for the remainder of the extended forecast period with some minor rain chances on Wednesday morning but scattered chances throughout Friday.

Today will be a day you won’t want to leave your water or Gatorade behind as you will want to stay hydrated throughout the day. Skies will be mostly sunny as temperatures heat up into the low-90s by this afternoon, dew points will hover around the 70 degree mark. This means it will feel rather miserable/muggy outside. With the humidity in the mix, the heat index, or real feel temperature, will hover in the mid-90s around the area. It will be very important to stay hydrated today, take breaks from the heat and humidity, as well as taking breaks from the sun as well. Tonight will be much cooler as clear skies stick around and temperatures dip into the mid to upper-50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will quickly become partly cloudy through the early morning hours with some light, isolated showers possible across portions of southern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. These showers will be very light with very little to no accumulation expected and will fizzle out rather quickly. As the showers fizzle out, southern Minnesota will become mostly sunny for the afternoon hours but northern Iowa will remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs hovering in the mid to upper-60s across the area. Skies will gradually return to partly cloudy through the evening and overnight hours as temperatures drop into the mid-40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will continue to stay partly cloudy but quiet with no rain expected throughout the day. Temperatures will remain cooler with highs hovering in the low-60s, which will be the prefect start to fall as Thursday is the first official day of astronomical fall. Skies will gradually become mostly cloudy overnight into Friday as temperatures dip into the mid-40s.

Friday will start off mostly cloudy and dry; however, through the late morning and early afternoon hours, scattered showers will move into the area. Due to the cloudy skies and showers projected in the area, temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the mid to upper-50s across the area. Showers will continue into the late night hours before becoming more isolated through the overnight hours and into early Saturday morning as temperatures dip into the low-50s.

Saturday may start off with some lingering showers and cloud coverage before skies become partly cloudy. Temperatures will be pleasant with highs in the low-70s by the afternoon hours. Skies will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be partly cloudy through the first half of the day with an isolated shower or two possible before becoming mostly clear in the late afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will hover in the low-60s through the afternoon hours before dipping into the low to mid-40s by Monday morning.

Next week will continue to follow the fall-like trend with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-60s with mostly sunny skies. The upper-60s may make a return to the area just before next weekend with mostly sunny skies sticking around.

