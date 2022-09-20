Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Testimony to begin in trial for Iowan charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the trial for the first Iowan charged in connection to the January 6th Capitol riot.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the trial for the first Iowan charged in connection to the January 6th Capitol riot.

Doug Jensen could be seen on video inside the Capitol building during the riot.

He was chasing a Capitol police officer while wearing a “q-anon” shirt.

Jensen faces several charges, including assault, resisting or impeding a police officer, disorderly conduct, and violent entry into a capitol building.

Jensen told the FBI he latched onto the conspiracy theories pushed by “q-anon.”

After the riot, he said he realized it was a “pack of lies.”

The defense expects the trial to last five days.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

Latest News

Heat and humidity will be prominent in the area today before a drop in temperatures occurs with...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 9-20-22
‘Rainbow’ fentanyl pills recovered in Mankato bust
‘Rainbow’ fentanyl pills recovered in Mankato bust
‘Rainbow’ fentanyl pills recovered in Mankato bust
Nicollet County Services Building tp reopen in North Mankato
Nicollet County Services Building to reopen in North Mankato