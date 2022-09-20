Tips for getting the most return on your investment in your home

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Home prices have gone up so much that many homeowners have decided to stay put and do some in-home renovations. But even if you’re renovating a home to live in it, it’s important to know what will pay off and what won’t.

Americans spent $420 billion in 2020 on remodeling their homes. About 35% of those surveyed said the most important result from their remodel was better functionality and livability. Around 22% said they had durable and long-lasting results, materials and appliances, and 14% reported beauty and aesthetics as a result of their remodel.

Whether you’re remodeling to sell or remodeling to improve livability, you always want to get the most bang for your buck.

Kelsey and Lisa sat down with a few realtors for the best ways to improve your return on investment.

