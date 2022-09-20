Your Photos
Tips for landing that new job

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today on Kato Living, Kelsey and Lisa provide tips on how to get that new job.

PART 1: Resume Writing Tips

Kelsey and Lisa are joined by Hannah Bretz, a consultant at the South Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center in Mankato, to talk about how to stand out with your resume.

PART 2: Dress for Success

Kelsey and Lisa are joined by Sharry Swart, owner of Vivian Rose Boutique in Mankato, to talk about how to dress for your next job interview.

