Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

A Blue Earth County Sheriff's deputy (left) and Mankato Department of Public Safety officer...
A Blue Earth County Sheriff's deputy (left) and Mankato Department of Public Safety officer (right) stand outside of Mankato West High School in response to a phone-call about an active shooter on Wednesday, Sep. 21, 2022, in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls.

This is the list of all communities involved:

Minneapolis

New Ulm

Fairmont

St. Paul

Rochester

Alexandria

Cloquet

Austin

Fergus Falls

Brainerd

Rosemount

Mankato

Grand Rapids

Bemidji

International Falls

Previous Story: Swatting calls, threats roll in at schools across Minnesota

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

Latest News

A poster advertising "Theatre Physics" in the YFAC Building at Bethany Lutheran College in...
Bethany Lutheran College’s ‘Theatre Physics’ prepares for 29th year
Bethany Lutheran College’s ‘Theatre Physics’ prepares for 29th year
Mankato Zero Waste
Mankato Zero Waste to host ‘Say No to Plastic’ event
Mankato Zero Waste to host ‘Say No to Plastic’ event
The New Ulm City Council has declared a water emergency.
New Ulm works to replace water main under Minnesota River