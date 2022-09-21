15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls.
This is the list of all communities involved:
Minneapolis
New Ulm
Fairmont
St. Paul
Rochester
Alexandria
Cloquet
Austin
Fergus Falls
Brainerd
Rosemount
Mankato
Grand Rapids
Bemidji
International Falls
