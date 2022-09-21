Fall weather is here... Slightly ahead of schedule

Welcome to fall! Well... Sort of. While fall doesn’t officially begin until tomorrow evening, the fall-feelin’ weather is already here. After a day of hot, humid record highs in the 90s, the rest of the week, the weekend and beyond will be considerably cooler. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Clouds and scattered rain showers are likely on Friday. While rainfall amounts are not expected to be significant, the clouds and showers will keep temps in the 50s on Friday afternoon. Sunshine will return and temperatures will rebound a bit for the weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind will be from the northwest at around 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts to 25 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool, with lows falling into the low 40s by daybreak. Thursday will be mostly sunny, cooler and not as windy. Highs will only reach the low 60s on Thursday afternoon.

A low pressure system will move across the region Thursday night into Friday, bringing clouds and scattered rain showers. Our latest data has scaled back rainfall amounts a bit. As of now, we’re talking around a 10th to a quarter inch of rain through Friday, with most places ending up on the lighter side of that range.

Clouds and rain should move out late Friday, leaving us with a dry and pleasant weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Dry weather will continue through most of next week, with temperatures gradually climbing back into the 70s by mid to late week.

