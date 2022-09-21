Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

High school football coach charged with home invasion, assault

Lawrence McGrandy was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.
Lawrence McGrandy was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSAR, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A Michigan high school assistant football coach is facing felony charges after an alleged home invasion, according to authorities.

Lawrence McGrandy, assistant football coach for Vassar High School, was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 27, WNEM reported.

The 43-year-old Vassar man has been charged with first-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property more than $1,000, and aggravated domestic assault.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released more information about the charges.

McGrandy was placed on administrative leave by Vassar Public Schools on Sept. 21 pending the result of the investigation, the district said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

Latest News

A poster advertising "Theatre Physics" in the YFAC Building at Bethany Lutheran College in...
Bethany Lutheran College’s ‘Theatre Physics’ prepares for 29th year
Authoritues in Chicago say they have arrested Victoria Moreno, 34, on an attempted murder charge.
Woman charged with attempted murder after pushing child into lake, police say
Police said Deborah True turned herself in on one count of organized fraud over $50,000.
Police: Former employee stole more than $500,000 from church over 5-year period
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022....
‘Art of the steal’: Trump accused of vast fraud in NY suit
FILE - Virginia Thomas has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the House panel...
Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, agrees to interview with Jan. 6 panel