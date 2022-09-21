Lockdown lifted at Cloquet middle, high school after ‘hoax’

CLOQUET, MN -- Cloquet School leaders say a lockdown is over and there is no threat to student safety after a “hoax” was called in to local law enforcement Wednesday morning.

The lockdown went in place at both the middle and high school around 10:45 a.m. and had been lifted by 11:22 a.m.

According to school leaders, a phone call to local dispatch Wednesday morning indicated there was a an active shooter situation at Cloquet High School.

Police say the caller gave a room and description of the incident.

It was not immediately clear who made that phone call or where it originated from.

Cloquet Police responded and found no issues. They say they believe the incident was a “hoax.”

The buildings have been cleared, and extra staff will be at the schools for the remainder of the day.

School leaders said they would resume operations as usual.

Police say multiple incidents similar to this one have been reported across the state Wednesday, including in Rochester and Mankato.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement on the statewide incidents Wednesday:

“Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is aware of multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota. Local law enforcement are responding. No incidents have turned out to be real.Our Minnesota Fusion Center is tracking these reports and keeping local law enforcement apprised of the situation.States across the U.S. have experienced similar mass swatting attempts.We remind students and communities to notify local law enforcement and school resource officers about suspected threats to schools, and to contact the BCA through our See It Say It Send It app.Learn more and download the app: https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/bca/Pages/bca-tip-app.aspx.(See attachment for additional information)Swatting involves making a prank call to law enforcement services in an attempt to bring a large law enforcement response to a particular address.”

