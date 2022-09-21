Mankato’s Lincoln Building celebrating 100 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society is looking for the public’s help in putting together a new exhibit celebrating the Lincoln Building’s 100th anniversary.

Operating as a school for most of its life, it is currently home to the Lincoln Community Center.

The historical society would like to hear stories and memories around the building and will accept any Lincoln-related items.

Any donations or stories can be shared by either calling or emailing the historical society.

”Just think of the architecture that’s around the building itself and how many people in the community walk in and out of the building all the time, and so we’re hoping that we can share all of those stories,” said Shelley Harrison, curator and archivist

The museum hopes to open the Lincoln Building exhibit on October 15.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.