MSU soccer off to solid start in 2022

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State women’s soccer team is rolling with a five game unbeaten streak after taking down Crookston 7-0 this past weekend.

Anytime a team averages over three goals per game, there’s a good chance wins and draws are easy to come by. After seven match-ups this year, that’s the case for Minnesota State. The team’s only blemish on the season came in game two of the year, a 1-0 loss to Central Oklahoma. A 5-1-1 record is a solid start considering the tough set of games to begin the 2022 campaign.

“I think this year we just have never given up. We always keep pushing until the end, and we really fight for each other which has allowed us to win and tie a lot of our games so far,” said Maille Mathis, MSU sophomore midfielder.

The Mavericks certainly didn’t give up against NSIC rival Bemidji State this past Friday. Minnesota State fell behind one nothing early on in the second half but netted an equalizer in the final moments of the game to pick up the draw. It’s the second time this year the purple and gold have scored a go ahead or equalizing goal in the final ten minutes of a game, the first coming against at the time, top-ranked Grand Valley State in a 1-0 Maverick win.

“I definitely think that it’s just an overall team effort every game. It’s us knowing that when things don’t go our way, we’ve got to keep fighting and battling until we get the result that we want,” said Mali Seran, MSU senior midfielder.

Leading the team in goals this year is senior Jenny Vetter with five. After that, Allie Williams has found the back of the net four times while Maille Mathis is third on the team with three goals.

The team can score goals in a hurry. In four of the Mavericks seven games this year, the group’s put up at least three goals including six and seven goal performances against Wayne State and Minnesota Crookston.

“We just talked today about being known as a high powered offensive team. We don’t like getting shutout or held to one goal. For us, it’s a mission every single game to put up as many as we can,” said Brian Bahl, MSU head coach.

After being on the road for five of the first seven games, Minnesota State returns home this weekend for match-ups against MSU Moorhead and Northern State.

