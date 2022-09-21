New Ulm works to replace water main under Minnesota River

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm City Council has declared a water emergency.

The decision was made after the city found a leak in the water main under the Minnesota River – 15 feet from the banks.

This pipe is responsible for nearly 30% of the city’s water consumption.

Declaring the emergency allows for the project to be completed this fall, rather than going through a lengthy process.

The Utility Director for New Ulm Public Works stated: “It’s not so much that it’s an emergency of water, it’s more so an emergency of time,” New Ulm Public Works Utility Director Kris Manderfeld said. “We need to do this before the weather changes, and we can get at the pipes, that type of thing. We’ll still do our due diligence, we’ll still get multiple quotes to make sure we’re getting the best price for our residents. It allows us to get this done this fall, rather than in the spring”

Because of the pipe’s location under the river, and the history of flooding, this files under the Minnesota Emergency Management Act.

