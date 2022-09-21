Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Rochester Police confirm there is no active threat at Lourdes High School

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) confirmed in a news conference that there is no active threat or shooter at Lourdes High School and there are no injuries.

“There was not a threat, no active shooter or active threat engaging in students or faculty at that time,” RPD Chief Franklin said.

According to RPD, the call came at 10:06 a.m. of a report of an active shooter and it has been determined that the call came from an internet based phone number and it was a real person’s voice.

RPD said the area code of the phone call was not from the area. Officials will continue to investigate the source of the call.

Police are describing this as a swatting call.

“This is a ridiculous phone call that we received, but it is reflective of capability to respond to these things in a rapid quick manner melding together,” Chief Franklin said.

“There’s going to be an investigation to figure out what this was. As the Chief said, this is just a despicable act,” Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said.

RPD and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

RPD said it has sent out uniformed officers to other schools in the area to keep a calm presence.

Rochester Catholic Schools officials there wasn’t a ton of disruptions in the building as all of the students were in the auditorium when police arrived.

“Really just grateful that everyone is safe, there is no active threat and the agencies have responded the way that they have,” Rochester Catholic Schools president Annemarie Vega said.

The school didn’t alert the students of the threat until law enforcement swept the entire building and determined the threat was fake.

“I think it was probably a bit more traumatic for those of us outside who saw what was unfolding with uncertainty than for our students luckily, because they were just really in a safe place and surrounded and together,” Vega said.

Local law enforcement agencies are looking to prosecute this person with filing a false police report.

“We’ll certainly be talking with our state partners as well and if it’s in particular the state persons responsibility for this multiple calls across the state, we’re looking at higher level charges as well,” Chief Franklin said.

Watch the full news conference below:

There was also a police presence at Mayo High School in Rochester. Rochester Public Schools released the following statement:

Schools in Austin, Mankato and Duluth were locked down Wednesday as well after unconfirmed calls in to law enforcement about an active shooting situation.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tweeted that it is aware of multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota.

Police respond to reports of an active shooter at Lourdes High School
Police respond to reports of an active shooter at Lourdes High School(KTTC)

KTTC crews were on the scene as officers responded to the threat. Watch below:

RELATED: Swatting calls, threats roll in at schools across Minnesota

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

Latest News

A Blue Earth County Sheriff's deputy (left) and Mankato Department of Public Safety officer...
FBI confirms ‘swatting’ calls; Mankato police respond to fake school shooting report
FBI confirms ‘swatting’ calls; Mankato police respond to fake school shooting report
Nursing students at Minnesota State University, Mankato are pictured Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022,...
Historic nurses’ strike impacts Minnesota State Mankato students
The New Ulm City Council has declared a water emergency.
New Ulm works to replace water main under Minnesota River
Ayan Musse was hired as the first education equity coordinator at Saint Peter Public Schools...
St. Peter Public Schools fills Equity Education position