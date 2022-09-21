St. Peter Public Schools fills Equity Education position

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter Public Schools has announced a new addition to its faculty by filling the education equity coordinator position.

Born in Somalia, Ayan Musse was raised in Egypt and moved to Mankato, where she has lived since 2002.

Musse is a licensed social worker and can speak English, Spanish, Arabic, and Somali, as well as K’iche, the language of the Incas.

The education equity coordinator position serves as a hub for all people struggling in school and dealing with issues of inequity.

Musse is the first to fill the position. Her job, first and foremost, is to help people understand inequity.

“My job first is to make sure that every community member understands what that means when we talk about equity and that means everyone, regardless of your background, your ethnicity, your race,” Musse explained. “My job is to make sure that every student in this district has a voice and for me to advocate for them.”

Musse explains that conversations about equity don’t include just the student, but the parents, caregivers, guardians, and family members – it takes all of these groups to come together to help all students achieve an equitable education.

“One of our top goals this year is to pursue equity and inclusion in all we do,” St. Peter Superintendent Bill Gronseth said of Musse’s hiring. “We take great pride in fulfilling our mission to provide the best possible education to everyone we serve. Meeting the diverse needs of every learner and ensuring we provide clear, concise communication is what we strive to achieve daily.”

