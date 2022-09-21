Your Photos
Storm Lake Police will no longer provide vehicle unlocking service

(WTOK)
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In the past, residents in Storm Lake, Iowa could call the local police department and get an officer to come out to open a vehicle they were locked out from. But startingin October, the Storm Lake Police Department will no longer provide that service.

According to the City of Storm Lake, starting Oct. 1 Storm Lake police officers will no longer offer vehicle unlocking service. This is due to current staffing levels at the department. Officials say calls to assist with lockouts could potentially take officers away from other public safety duties.

Additionally, officials say recent auto manufacturing makes it more difficult for officers to unlock cars with the tools available to them, without damaging the vehicle.

If the SLPD gets a call for a vehicle lockout, they will instead share a list of local businesses that offer the services. These include:

  • Beal’s Towing - 712 299-5038
  • Edwards Auto - 712 732-2474
  • Midwest Lock & Security - 712 299-4402
  • Storm Lake Towing - 712 732-6020
  • Wede Locksmithing - 712 299-4180

Police say they will continue to enter vehicles in the case of an emergency, such as a child locked inside.

