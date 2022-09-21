Sweater weather has arrived with showers returning on Friday

Sweater weather has arrived following a hot and humid end to summer with our next chance for showers returning on Friday.

Today will start off mostly clear to partly cloudy and remain that way through them morning hours with an isolated shower or two possible. By the afternoon hours, we will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper-60s with windy conditions mixed in. Winds will be coming out of the northwest today, ranging between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible at times. Tonight will remain mostly clear and cool with winds calming down to around 5 mph with temperatures dipping into the low to mid-40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday is the first official day of fall, and it sure will feel like it too! We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with light winds but temperatures hovering in the low to mid-60s across the area by the afternoon hours. Thursday night will remain partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-40s by Friday morning before skies become mostly cloudy.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers moving into the area through the mid to late morning hours. Cloudy skies with showers will stick around through the day, which will keep temperatures cooler. Highs will hover in the mid to upper-50s through the afternoon hours across the area with a breeze mixed in as winds may reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 possible. Showers will start to become more spotty and lighter through the overnight hours before clearing out early Saturday morning as temperatures dip into the low-50s overnight.

Saturday will start off with early morning showers lingering in the area with mostly cloudy skies. By the afternoon hours skies will become partly cloudy with temperatures rising into the upper-60s and low-70s across the area. Winds will remain breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 possible. Partly cloudy skies will stick around overnight as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will continue to teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy through the day as temperatures hover in the mid-60s. Winds will also remain breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 possible. Sunday night will gradually become mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-40s by Monday morning.

Next week will be on the quiet and mild side. We will see mostly sunny skies for a majority of the week before partly cloudy skies move in between Thursday and Friday. Temperatures throughout next week will hover in the mid-60s with some upper-60s mixed in towards the end of the week. As of today, rain chances for next week remain very minimal/non-existent.

