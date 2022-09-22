Autumn vibes are here

The cooler, fall-like weather we’ve been experiencing for the past couple of days will continue through the weekend and well into next week. That’s right on track, I’d say, given that autumn officially begins this evening at 8:03 pm. Friday will bring clouds, rain and even cooler highs in the 50s. We will rebound for the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday, mid 60s on Sunday. Dry, cooler than average weather will continue through the middle of next week, with slightly warmer temperatures possible by late week into the following weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. This evening will be partly cloudy with clouds increasing after midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

A low pressure system developing in the Dakotas will move east tonight, bringing rainy, windy and cold weather on Friday. Rain will start early Friday morning and continue off and on throughout the day. Rainfall amounts of one to two tenths of an inch are possible, with slightly higher amounts to the west of the Mankato area. Rain and clouds will hold temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, while strong southerly wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph will make it an almost blustery day.

The clouds and rain will move out Friday night with gradual clearing by daybreak. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday will be sunny and a bit breezy with slightly cooler highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Autumn vibes will continue through most of next week. There will be plenty of sunshine and highs will stay in the mid to upper 60s through at least Wednesday or Thursday. Some of our longer range models hint at a slight warm-up by late week into the following weekend. Other than tomorrow, almost all of our longer range models keep us dry through the 10 Day Forecast period and beyond.

