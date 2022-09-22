Bethany Lutheran College’s ‘Theatre Physics’ prepares for 29th year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For nearly 30 years, Bethany Lutheran College has been home to Theatre Physics, a sketch comedy and variety show that kick-starts Bethany’s theater season each year.

This year marks the 29th year of Theatre Physics, which has run each year, never missing a season.

Theatre Physics is the brainchild of theater professor Peter Bloedel, who said that he can’t imagine a year without the tradition.

“It’s 29 years straight. We’ve done it through the 9/11 tragedy, we’ve done it through COVID, we’ve had to sometimes manipulate when it lands in the school year, but we’ve done it 29 years straight. I think I was 26 when we started doing this,” Bloedel said.

The production cycle for Theatre Physics is unlike other stage shows, as all segments and scenes are written and perfected by the cast in just three weeks.

For performers who are experienced in both Theatre Physics and traditional plays, Theatre Physics is a production like no other.

Some performers said that the pace of the process is sometimes overwhelming, but that it’s all worth it in the end.

“I still think Theatre Physics is my favorite show that I have done here, or that they have here. It is a lot more stressful than I thought it would be, I already knew going in it was going to be, but there are definitely days where it’s a lot more than I thought it was going to be,” said Halle Blais, a senior at Bethany Lutheran College.

Unlike other Bethany shows, Theatre Physics is a free show that only runs for one weekend, so this Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be it for the theatrical run.

“This is the 29th year of Theatre Physics, and if you’ve never seen the show it’s like ‘what are you waiting for? You have to come see this show, there’s nothing like it in Mankato.”

