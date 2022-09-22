‘Brain Bash’ event supports survivors of brain injuries

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Brain Injury Force will host a “Brain Bash” at Mankato’s Jake’s Stadium Pizza Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6-8 p.m.

Doors at Jake’s Stadium Pizza will be open for anyone who wants to learn more about brain health and functions, as well as those overcoming brain injury trauma.

Founder Sharon Gieseke started Brain Bash to educate those who need support and resources, after surviving a brain injury of her own.

“I haven’t gotten this way from just sitting around. Survivors have taught me, too. Because they know certain things and they share them at support meetings or Brain Bashes. And you tend to learn from one another. You encourage one another, you share your triumphs, you share your sorrows,” Gieseke said.

Resources, programs and services, and personal stories will all be shared.

