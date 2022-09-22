Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

‘Brain Bash’ event supports survivors of brain injuries

The event is open to anyone who wants to learn more about brain health and functions, as well as those overcoming brain injury trauma.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Brain Injury Force will host a “Brain Bash” at Mankato’s Jake’s Stadium Pizza Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6-8 p.m.

Doors at Jake’s Stadium Pizza will be open for anyone who wants to learn more about brain health and functions, as well as those overcoming brain injury trauma.

Founder Sharon Gieseke started Brain Bash to educate those who need support and resources, after surviving a brain injury of her own.

“I haven’t gotten this way from just sitting around. Survivors have taught me, too. Because they know certain things and they share them at support meetings or Brain Bashes. And you tend to learn from one another. You encourage one another, you share your triumphs, you share your sorrows,” Gieseke said.

Resources, programs and services, and personal stories will all be shared.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

Latest News

First of its kind Somali youth program born from local partnership
‘Brain Bash’ event supports survivors of brain injuries
An open house will be held at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center today at 6 p.m. where...
Officials to meet with residents for community investment plan
Officials to meet with residents for community investment plan