Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Chair Caning: Hobby turned business

The woven seat comes all the way from Egypt. Cane comes from and grows many feet high in the Indonesia area.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - From repurposing to fixing to making new, chair caning has been around for centuries. It’s a past-time one Mankato man has taking a liking too and he adds it helps keep him out of his wife’s hair too.

The woven seat comes all the way from Egypt. Cane comes from and grows many feet high in the Indonesia area.

For more information about all the work Wayne does or to see some more of his latest creations, you can visit his Facebook page.

Caned by Wayne

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

Latest News

First of its kind Somali youth program born from local partnership
‘Brain Bash’ event supports survivors of brain injuries
‘Brain Bash’ event supports survivors of brain injuries
Exercising, managing your medications, having your vision checked, and making your home safer...
Preventing falls among seniors