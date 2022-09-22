Early absentee voting for Nov. 8 election begins Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The first day to vote early in the 2022 general election is Friday, September 23.

In Minnesota, you can vote early with an absentee ballot starting 46 days before Election Day.

Olmsted County and the City of Rochester are encouraging all eligible residents to participate in the general election by registering to vote, reviewing sample ballots and making a plan to vote in-person or absentee.

Early Voting (Olmsted County)

Register to vote or update your voter registration

In-person or mail: Submit a Voter Registration Application to the Olmsted County Elections Office in-person or by mail (Olmsted County Elections Office2122 Campus Dr. SE, Suite 300Rochester, MN 55904)

Online: Register to vote on the Minnesota Secretary of State website . You will need a Minnesota driver’s license or ID card number or the last four digits of your social security number.

Register at the polls: Preregistration closes 20 days before each election. If you haven’t preregistered, you can register when you vote, either at your polling place on Election Day or when voting early. You will need to provide acceptable proof of residence as part of this process.

Sample ballot and candidate information

Voters can download their sample ballot on the Minnesota Secretary of State website . Candidates and questions appearing on the ballot will be listed.

Vote early

Absentee by mail: To request an absentee ballot, please use the online absentee application . The completed absentee application must be returned by mail or in-person to the Olmsted County Elections Office or the Olmsted County Government Center at 151 4th St. SE, Rochester, MN 55904 by 3 p.m. on November 8, 2022. Mailed ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on November 8, 2022.

Absentee voting in-person: Olmsted County Elections Office from September 23 – October 31, 2022. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Absentee in-person direct balloting at Olmsted County Elections Office and Olmsted County Government Center on the following dates: November 1 – 4, 2022, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. November 5, 2022, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. November 7, 2022, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Vote on Election Day

In-person on November 8, 2022: You can find your polling location on the Minnesota Secretary of State website . You can also use the Election District Finder tool to determine your election district, who represents you and candidate information.

The City of Rochester is also seeking election judges. You can apply online through the City of Rochester website.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.